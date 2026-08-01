Jos Buttler becomes fifth batter with this The Hundred milestone 

As per Cricinfo, Buttler is among the five batters with a half-century of sixes in The Hundred.

He reached the milestone with his second maximum in the aforementioned game.

The dasher has now raced to 52 sixes across 29 matches (95 fours).

Liam Livingstone (77), Will Jacks (57), Sam Curran (53), and Phil Salt (52) are the other batters in this elite club.