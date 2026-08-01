Jos Buttler becomes fifth batter with this The Hundred milestone
What's the story
Manchester Super Giants ace Jos Buttler has been on a roll in the ongoing The Hundred men's competition. In his latest outing, he scored an unbeaten 55 runs off 37 balls against Trent Rockets at Old Trafford, albeit in a losing cause. His innings included four sixes and two fours, which took his past 50 sixes in The Hundred. Here are further details.
Elite list
Buttler joins these names
As per Cricinfo, Buttler is among the five batters with a half-century of sixes in The Hundred.
He reached the milestone with his second maximum in the aforementioned game.
The dasher has now raced to 52 sixes across 29 matches (95 fours).
Liam Livingstone (77), Will Jacks (57), Sam Curran (53), and Phil Salt (52) are the other batters in this elite club.
Season stats
Buttler's exceptional form this season
Buttler has been in exceptional form this season, scoring 224 runs from four matches at an average of 112.
His strike rate is an impressive 170.99, according to Cricinfo.
This season, he scored knocks worth 16, 90, and 63* before the unbeaten half-century against Trent Rockets.
Despite his efforts, the Super Giants lost to the Rockets by six wickets after posting a total of 137/3 in their innings.
Tournament impact
His performance in The Hundred
Buttler has been a consistent performer in The Hundred, scoring 1,139 runs at an average of 45.56 (SR: 147.34).
He has scored 11 fifties in the tournament, with his best score being 90.
Notably, Buttler's average is only second to Jordon Cox's 47.42 among batters with at least 200 runs in the competition.
He is also the only batter with more than 10 50-plus scores in The Hundred.
Career overview
Second-highest run-getter in T20 history
In his overall T20 career, Buttler has scored 14,780 runs from 520 matches (490 innings) at an average of 35.44.
He has nine centuries and now a total of 105 fifties to his name.
The English cricketer has also hit a staggering 644 sixes and 1,346 fours with an impressive strike rate of 147.06 in the format.
Buttler happens to be the second-highest run-getter in T20 cricket, marginally behind West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard (14,803).