Jos Buttler becomes second-highest run-getter in T20 history: Key stats
What's the story
England's Jos Buttler has surpassed West Indies legend Chris Gayle to become the second-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket history. The milestone was achieved during the 2026 The Hund match between Manchester Super Giants and London Spirit at Lord's on Thursday. Buttler scored 16 runs off 11 balls, including a four and a six, to move past Gayle's tally of runs. Here are further details.
Career highlights
A look at Buttler's T20 stats
As per Cricinfo, Buttler now has 14,572 runs from 487 T20 innings at a strike rate of 146.74. He averages a fine 35.02.
His tally includes an impressive 102 fifties and nine centuries.
He is also the only English batter to have smashed 600-plus sixes in the format (631).
186 of those maximums have come in internationals.
Record progression
Pollard tops the list of most runs in T20 cricket
West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard leads the all-time list with 14,803 runs from 663 innings at a strike rate of 151.02.
Buttler is just 231 runs away from claiming the top spot. Meanwhile, Gayle finished with a tally of 14,562 T20 runs.
Earlier this year, Buttler displaced Alex Hales to become England's highest run-scorer in Men's T20 cricket.
International stats
Buttler's impressive T20I numbers for England
Buttler has also built an outstanding T20I career for England.
Across 160 matches, he has accumulated 4,212 runs at a strike rate of 148.93, registering 28 half-centuries and two centuries.
He currently sits third on the all-time men's T20I run-scorers list, behind Pakistan's Babar Azam (4,596) and India's Rohit Sharma (4,231).
The 35-year-old remains the only English batter to cross both the 3,000-run mark in the format.
Numbers
His numbers in The Hundred
Coming to his numbers in The Hundred, the dasher has raced to 931 runs across 26 games at an average of 38.79 and a strike rate of 142.57.
The tally includes eight fifties.
Meanwhile, 4,646 of his runs have come in the Indian Premier League at 39.70.
In the Vitality Blast tournament, Buttler owns 2,688 runs at 32.