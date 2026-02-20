Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany criticizes Jose Mourinho: Here's why
What's the story
Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has criticized Jose Mourinho for his post-match remarks following the alleged racial abuse of Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian forward netted the sole goal in Real Madrid's 1-0 Champions League victory over Benfica on Tuesday. However, he was cautioned for his goal celebration and later reported racist abuse from Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni, which led to a 10-minute stoppage in play.
Investigation underway
Benfica deny allegations of racism
UEFA has launched an investigation into the allegations of racial abuse, which Prestianni has denied. After the match, Benfica manager Mourinho was sent off for arguing with the referee and claimed Vinicius had been "disrespectful" with his goal celebration. He also cited club legend Eusebio as proof that Benfica is not a racist club.
Leadership failure
Mourinho made a huge mistake, says Kompany
Kompany, speaking ahead of Bayern's game against Eintracht Frankfurt, slammed Mourinho for attacking Vinicius's character with his comments. He said, "After the game you have leader of an organization, Jose Mourinho, who basically attacks the character of Vinicius Jr by bringing in the type of celebration to discredit what Vinicius is doing in this moment." The Bayern boss called it a "huge mistake" and something that should not be accepted.
Historical context
Kompany slams Mourinho for using Eusebio's name
Kompany also criticized Mourinho for using Eusebio's name as proof that Benfica is not a racist club. He asked, "Do you know what black players had to go through in the 1960s?" The former Manchester City captain and Burnley boss stressed that talk of Vinicius's celebration should not overshadow his immediate response to Prestianni's alleged remarks.
Call for accountability
Former striker Benni McCarthy weighs in on the matter
Former South Africa striker Benni McCarthy has also weighed in on the matter, saying Mourinho should admit he erred with his "very wrong" comments. He said, "The situation, he could have handled it better or chosen his words better but emotions got the better of him." Benfica has defended Prestianni against these allegations and claimed there is a "defamation campaign" against him.