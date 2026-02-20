Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany criticizes Jose Mourinho: Here's why

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has criticized Jose Mourinho for his post-match remarks following the alleged racial abuse of Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian forward netted the sole goal in Real Madrid's 1-0 Champions League victory over Benfica on Tuesday. However, he was cautioned for his goal celebration and later reported racist abuse from Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni, which led to a 10-minute stoppage in play.

Investigation underway Benfica deny allegations of racism UEFA has launched an investigation into the allegations of racial abuse, which Prestianni has denied. After the match, Benfica manager Mourinho was sent off for arguing with the referee and claimed Vinicius had been "disrespectful" with his goal celebration. He also cited club legend Eusebio as proof that Benfica is not a racist club.

Leadership failure Mourinho made a huge mistake, says Kompany Kompany, speaking ahead of Bayern's game against Eintracht Frankfurt, slammed Mourinho for attacking Vinicius's character with his comments. He said, "After the game you have leader of an organization, Jose Mourinho, who basically attacks the character of Vinicius Jr by bringing in the type of celebration to discredit what Vinicius is doing in this moment." The Bayern boss called it a "huge mistake" and something that should not be accepted.

Historical context Kompany slams Mourinho for using Eusebio's name Kompany also criticized Mourinho for using Eusebio's name as proof that Benfica is not a racist club. He asked, "Do you know what black players had to go through in the 1960s?" The former Manchester City captain and Burnley boss stressed that talk of Vinicius's celebration should not overshadow his immediate response to Prestianni's alleged remarks.

