Josh Hazlewood ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026: Details 

By Gaurav Tripathi
Feb 06, 2026
01:48 pm
What's the story

Australia's star fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The tournament is set to take place in Sri Lanka and India. The decision comes after Hazlewood failed to recover fully from his Achilles injury, and selectors determined that accelerating his recovery would carry too much risk for the latter stages of the tournament.

Recovery update

We were hopeful Josh would be back: Dodemaide

Australia selector Tony Dodemaide said they were hopeful of Hazlewood's return by the Super 8 stage. However, he added that the latest indications show that the fast bowler is still some time away from full fitness. "We were hopeful Josh would be back to match fitness by the Super 8 stage but the latest indications he is still some time away and accelerating his program will carry too much risk," Dodemaide said.

Tactical approach

Australia won't name a replacement player immediately

Dodemaide also revealed that Australia won't be naming a replacement player immediately. The selectors plan to reassess the situation based on conditions and requirements as the tournament progresses. "We feel we are well covered for the initial games so will make any later decisions based on priority need at the time," he added.

Injury impact

Hazlewood's last appearance for Australia

Hazlewood last played in the ODI and T20I series against India in October 2025. He had picked up an Achilles injury during his rehabilitation from a hamstring strain that had kept him out of the Ashes series as well. The news comes as another blow for Australia, who are also without Pat Cummins for the tournament due to a back injury.

Information

Hazlewood has been sensational in T20s

Hazlewood has taken 133 T20 wickets at an average of 20.44 and an economy rate of 7.57 since his return to the format in January 2020. Notably, Hazlewood has also been sensational in T20Is for the Aussies, claiming 79 wickets from just 60 matches at an economy rate of 7.47.

Fitness news

Positive updates on the fitness front for Australia

Despite the setbacks, there are some positive fitness updates for Australia. Nathan Ellis and Tim David are both on track to be available for the group stage. Adam Zampa is also expected to be fit for Australia's opening match in Colombo next week.

