Josh Hazlewood ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026: Details
What's the story
Australia's star fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The tournament is set to take place in Sri Lanka and India. The decision comes after Hazlewood failed to recover fully from his Achilles injury, and selectors determined that accelerating his recovery would carry too much risk for the latter stages of the tournament.
Recovery update
We were hopeful Josh would be back: Dodemaide
Australia selector Tony Dodemaide said they were hopeful of Hazlewood's return by the Super 8 stage. However, he added that the latest indications show that the fast bowler is still some time away from full fitness. "We were hopeful Josh would be back to match fitness by the Super 8 stage but the latest indications he is still some time away and accelerating his program will carry too much risk," Dodemaide said.
Tactical approach
Australia won't name a replacement player immediately
Dodemaide also revealed that Australia won't be naming a replacement player immediately. The selectors plan to reassess the situation based on conditions and requirements as the tournament progresses. "We feel we are well covered for the initial games so will make any later decisions based on priority need at the time," he added.
Injury impact
Hazlewood's last appearance for Australia
Hazlewood last played in the ODI and T20I series against India in October 2025. He had picked up an Achilles injury during his rehabilitation from a hamstring strain that had kept him out of the Ashes series as well. The news comes as another blow for Australia, who are also without Pat Cummins for the tournament due to a back injury.
Information
Hazlewood has been sensational in T20s
Hazlewood has taken 133 T20 wickets at an average of 20.44 and an economy rate of 7.57 since his return to the format in January 2020. Notably, Hazlewood has also been sensational in T20Is for the Aussies, claiming 79 wickets from just 60 matches at an economy rate of 7.47.
Fitness news
Positive updates on the fitness front for Australia
Despite the setbacks, there are some positive fitness updates for Australia. Nathan Ellis and Tim David are both on track to be available for the group stage. Adam Zampa is also expected to be fit for Australia's opening match in Colombo next week.