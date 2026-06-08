'Not thinking about..': Josh Inglis reflects on leadership role
What's the story
Josh Inglis, Australia's stand-in captain for the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh, has said that he is not looking too far ahead into his future role. The absence of Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head from the squad meant Inglis got the captain. Despite taking on extra responsibilities as skipper, Inglis isn't thinking about leading the ODI squad after the 2027 World Cup.
Leadership perspective
It's nice to lead Australia, says Inglis
Inglis expressed his pride in captaining Australia over the past few series, calling it a special opportunity. He said, "It's really special for me (to lead the side) and it's nice." The stand-in skipper also acknowledged that they have a relatively inexperienced group but finds it fun. He believes playing in different conditions will help these players gain valuable experience and grow as cricketers.
Experience gain
Importance of giving younger players a chance
Inglis said that losing Marsh and Head is a big loss as they are both exceptional players. However, he also stressed the importance of giving younger players a chance to gain experience in these conditions. He said, "I think it's really important that a few younger guys are getting some experience in these conditions." This will help Australia explore different combinations ahead of the upcoming World Cup.
Match strategy
Nahid Rana is an exciting prospect, says Inglis
Inglis acknowledged the threat posed by Nahid Rana but said the final team composition will be determined after assessing the wicket. He described Rana as a "really good bowler, a really exciting prospect," who is tall and bowls fast. This combination makes him a tough opponent for any team.
Series anticipation
Key lessons from Pakistan tour and game plan for Bangladesh
Inglis said the team is looking forward to the series against Bangladesh, especially since they don't play here often. He stressed on adapting to conditions as a key lesson learned from their Pakistan tour. The stand-in captain said, "I think we're going to get different conditions here in Bangladesh," and emphasized being clear about the game plan for success.