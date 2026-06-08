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Home / News / Sports News / 'Not thinking about..': Josh Inglis reflects on leadership role 
'Not thinking about..': Josh Inglis reflects on leadership role 
Inglis isn't thinking about leading the ODI squad after World Cup (Image Source: X/@cricketcomau)

'Not thinking about..': Josh Inglis reflects on leadership role 

By Gaurav Tripathi
Jun 08, 2026
03:42 pm
What's the story

Josh Inglis, Australia's stand-in captain for the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh, has said that he is not looking too far ahead into his future role. The absence of Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head from the squad meant Inglis got the captain. Despite taking on extra responsibilities as skipper, Inglis isn't thinking about leading the ODI squad after the 2027 World Cup.

Leadership perspective

It's nice to lead Australia, says Inglis

Inglis expressed his pride in captaining Australia over the past few series, calling it a special opportunity. He said, "It's really special for me (to lead the side) and it's nice." The stand-in skipper also acknowledged that they have a relatively inexperienced group but finds it fun. He believes playing in different conditions will help these players gain valuable experience and grow as cricketers.

Experience gain

Importance of giving younger players a chance

Inglis said that losing Marsh and Head is a big loss as they are both exceptional players. However, he also stressed the importance of giving younger players a chance to gain experience in these conditions. He said, "I think it's really important that a few younger guys are getting some experience in these conditions." This will help Australia explore different combinations ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

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Match strategy

Nahid Rana is an exciting prospect, says Inglis

Inglis acknowledged the threat posed by Nahid Rana but said the final team composition will be determined after assessing the wicket. He described Rana as a "really good bowler, a really exciting prospect," who is tall and bowls fast. This combination makes him a tough opponent for any team.

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Series anticipation

Key lessons from Pakistan tour and game plan for Bangladesh

Inglis said the team is looking forward to the series against Bangladesh, especially since they don't play here often. He stressed on adapting to conditions as a key lesson learned from their Pakistan tour. The stand-in captain said, "I think we're going to get different conditions here in Bangladesh," and emphasized being clear about the game plan for success.

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