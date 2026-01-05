SCG Test, Justin Langer apologizes to Marnus Labuschagne: Here's why 

Former Australian cricketer Justin Langer has publicly apologized to current player Marnus Labuschagne . The apology comes after Langer criticized the decision to let Labuschagne bowl during the fifth Ashes Test match. Steve Smith had opted for Labuschagne's medium-pace bowling in a bid to break a dangerous 94-run partnership between centurion Joe Root and Jamie Smith.

Criticism Langer questions Labuschagne's bowling decision Langer, who was commentating for 7 Cricket, questioned the decision to let Labuschagne bowl. He said, "I can't understand this. As a batsman, would you rather this (Labuschagne's gentle medium-pacers) or Beau Webster at 6ft 7in?" His criticism came after Labuschagne was called for a wide on a delivery that went over the batsman's head.

Turnaround Labuschagne's bowling leads to crucial wicket However, just after Langer's criticism, Jamie Smith hit a simple catch to Scott Boland at deep cover on the very next ball. This led Langer to say: "But what would I know? Webster versus Labuschagne." He then criticized Jamie for playing a poor shot in Test cricket. "What I do know is, not for the first time this series, Jamie Smith has played one of the dumbest shots you'll ever see in Test cricket," he said.

Apology Langer apologizes to Labuschagne after Smith's dismissal After Jamie Smith was dismissed on 46 late in the first session, Langer apologized to Labuschagne. He said, "You should never be too proud to apologize (and) I'm apologizing to Marnus Labuschagne. Well bowled, brilliant bowling, dumb batting." The apology came after Smith's dismissal which many fans found amusing. Notably, Langer had worked with Labuschagne during his tenure as Australia's head coach between 2018 and 20222.