Justin Langer in line for England Test coach role? Details
What's the story
Former Australian cricket team coach Justin Langer has confirmed that he hasn't been approached by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for the vacant Test coach position. The news comes after Brendon McCullum was relieved of his duties earlier this month. Despite being heavily linked with the role, Langer said on the Stick to Cricket podcast, "I haven't heard from anyone."
Coaching prospects
Langer's history with ECB chief Richard Gould
Langer has a long-standing association with ECB chief executive Richard Gould, dating back to their time at Somerset.
However, he had previously expressed doubts about the possibility of coaching England.
"The thought of coaching England... mate!" he said four years ago.
But now, he seems open to considering the role if approached by the ECB.
Career considerations
Langer on coaching opportunities
On the potential role, Langer said, "There's three coaching roles in the world as a coach [that anyone would consider]," adding Australia, India, and England head coach positions are all hypothetical.
He added, "When it comes to coaching, it's a career, and everyone looks at all opportunities."
This implies that while he hasn't been contacted yet by the ECB for the Test coach role, he is open-minded about such prospects.
Potential contenders
Contenders for England Test coach role
The leading contenders for the England Test coach position are Stephen Fleming, Richard Dawson, Jonathan Trott, and Tom Moody.
Marcus Trescothick is also being considered as an interim appointment for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan.
Andy Flower, who was an early front-runner for the job, ruled himself out earlier this month, saying he was "very happy" with his current work with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and London Spirit.
Coaching
Advice to new coach from Langer
Justin Langer was appointed Australia's men's head coach in May 2018, taking charge in the aftermath of the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal.
During his three-year-and-eight-month tenure, which ended with his resignation in February 2022, he helped rebuild the team's culture and guided Australia to their maiden ICC T20 World Cup title (2021).
He also oversaw an Ashes retention in England in 2019 and a 4-0 home Ashes triumph in 2021-22.