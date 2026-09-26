Asian Games 2026: Indian men's kabaddi team bags gold
What's the story
The Indian men's Kabaddi team has successfully defended its Asian Games gold medal, defeating Iran 40-34 in a thrilling final on Saturday. The match took place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. With this victory, India have won their ninth gold medal in the men's event at the Asian Games and fourth of the current edition. Earlier in the day, the Indian women's kabaddi team also beat Iran to clinch gold.
Pathway
Journey of Indian men's team
India topped Pool A in the group stages, beating Japan, Chinese Taipei, Bangladesh, and Korea.
They then defeated Thailand 66-28 in the semi-final to reach the final against Iran.
The men's Kabaddi event has been part of the Asian Games since 1990 and India has won gold in every edition except for the 2018 Jakarta Games.
Medal tally
13th gold medal in kabaddi for India
This is India's 13th gold medal in Kabaddi at the Asian Games, with the men contributing nine and women four.
Kabaddi is India's third-most successful event in Asian Games history, behind athletics (85) and shooting (17) in terms of gold medals.
The final match against Iran was a tense encounter with neither side able to establish sustained control for long periods.
Match details
Summary of 1st half
The final match started on an even note with both teams tied at 5-5 in the first eight minutes.
India then took a small lead at 12-9, but Iran made a strong comeback and turned the tables.
With less than five minutes to go in the first half, Iran led 14-13 before India fought back to take the lead again at 16-14 only for Iran to strike back once more.
Final push
Summary of 2nd half
The momentum continued to swing between the two teams with Iran leading 18-17 at halftime.
India needed a strong response after the break but Iran extended their lead to 20-17.
A super tackle helped India reduce the deficit to 19-20 before they finally took control at 21-20.
The match remained finely balanced until an all-out pushed India five points clear at 29-24 with 10 minutes remaining, effectively securing their victory in this thrilling final match against Iran.