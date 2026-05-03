Kagiso Rabada dismisses Prabhsimran Singh for 3rd time (IPL): Stats
What's the story
Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Kagiso Rabada dismissed Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh in Match 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Sunday. The match being held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad saw Prabhsimran get dismissed in the 6th over. PBKS were reduced to 35/3 with the dismissal of Prabhsimran. Here are further details and stats.
Information
Rabada gets the dangerous Prabhsimran
Prabhsimran started well against Rabada and welcomed him with successive fours in the 2nd over. Rabada then resurrected his approach and got a hold over the in-form batter. In the 2nd ball of the 6th over, Prabhsimran wanted to go over cover and was caught.
Stats
3 dismissals in 4 innings
As per ESPNcricinfo, across 4 innings, South African pacer Rabada has now dismissed Prabhsimran three times in the IPL. The batter has scored 31 runs from 22 balls in this duel and averages 10.33. His strike rate is 140.9. Prabhsimran has faced 11 dot balls besides hitting three fours and two sixes.