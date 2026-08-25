Kamindu Mendis races past 1,500 Test runs: Key stats
What's the story
Sri Lankan batting ace Kamindu Mendis has completed the milestone of 1,500 Test runs. He attained the landmark on Day 3 of the second and final Test against India in Colombo. Mendis, who needed 31 runs to get the feat, departed after making 32. He owns one of the best averages for a Lankan batter. A look at his stats.
Knock
A decent knock from the batter
Team India declared its first innings at a massive 503 /9.
In response, the hosts were reeling at 35/3 when Mendis arrived early on Day 3 morning.
He joined forces with Pasindu Sooriyabandara as the duo countered India's attack with aggressive batting, keeping the scoreboard ticking.
Their partnership flourished to 87 at a brisk pace, forcing captain Shubman Gill to rotate his bowlers.
Prasidh Krishna eventually provided the breakthrough by trapping Mendis.
Stats
Mendis only behind Sangakkara
Mendis's 32 off 58 balls was laced with three fours and a six.
Playing his 18th Test as per Cricinfo, the batter has surpassed 1,500 runs (now 1,501) across 31 innings at an average of 53.6.
Among Lankan batters with at least 1,000 Test runs, Kumar Sangakkara (57.4) is the only other name with a 50-plus average.
Meanwhile, Mendis has converted five of his 11 50-plus Test scores into tons.
Dissection
50-plus average across conditions
Mendis has played nine Tests apiece in home and away conditions.
While 624 of his runs have come in home games at 624, the batter averages 54.81 outside Sri Lanka (877 runs).
In September 2024, Mendis became the fastest Sri Lankan batter to complete 1,000 Test runs, having taken 13 innings.
England's Herbert Sutcliffe and West Indies' Everton Weekes (12 innings each) hold the record.