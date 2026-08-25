Kamindu Mendis races past 1,500 Test runs: Key stats 

Team India declared its first innings at a massive 503 /9.

In response, the hosts were reeling at 35/3 when Mendis arrived early on Day 3 morning.

He joined forces with Pasindu Sooriyabandara as the duo countered India's attack with aggressive batting, keeping the scoreboard ticking.

Their partnership flourished to 87 at a brisk pace, forcing captain Shubman Gill to rotate his bowlers.

Prasidh Krishna eventually provided the breakthrough by trapping Mendis.