PSL 2026: Karachi Kings sign Jason Roy as replacement player

Karachi Kings have signed England opener Jason Roy as a replacement for Muhammad Waseem in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026. The franchise announced the change after Waseem and Khuzaima bin Tanveer were called up by UAE for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in Nepal. Roy's arrival is expected to strengthen the Kings's batting line-up at this crucial stage of the tournament.

Veteran player Roy has played in 6 PSL seasons Roy is not new to the PSL, having played in six editions since its inception in 2016. He has represented Lahore Qalandars (2016) and Quetta Gladiators (2017-2024). The batsman holds the record for the highest individual score in a PSL match - an unbeaten 145 off just 63 balls against Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi in 2023. Overall, he has scored 1,260 runs at an impressive strike rate of over 146 with two centuries and eight fifties under his belt.

Information Here are his T20 stats Roy, who was once an integral part of England's white-ball teams, is a veteran of T20 cricket. Across 417 games, the 35-year-old has slammed 10,584 runs at an average of 27 (SR: 139.55). The tally includes six tons and 69 fifties with 145* being his best score.

Advertisement