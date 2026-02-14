KSCA honours Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid with stands at Chinnaswamy

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has honored cricketing legends Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid by naming two stands at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium after them. The move was announced by KSCA, led by Venkatesh Prasad, in recognition of their immense contributions to Indian and Karnataka cricket. Kumble is India's highest wicket-taker in Tests and ODIs with 953 wickets from 401 international matches while Dravid is the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket after Sachin Tendulkar with 24,064 runs from 504 international appearances.

Acknowledgment 'This honor is a reflection of all our contributions' Reacting to the honor, Kumble said it reflects the collective efforts that shaped Karnataka cricket. He added that this recognition goes beyond names on stands and symbolizes contributions permanently etched into the stadium's legacy. "I don't think it would be out of turn to state that all our contributions have made Karnataka cricket what it is, just as Karnataka cricket is what has made all of us," Kumble said in a media release.

Women's cricket Rangaswamy also gets a stand Along with Kumble and Dravid, a stand at the Chinnaswamy Stadium will also be named after former India women's captain Shantha Rangaswamy. This is a major tribute to her contribution to Indian cricket. "It's really nice that my cricketing colleague Rahul Dravid and Shantha Rangaswamy also being recognized for their massive contributions to Karnataka and Indian cricket. Congratulations to all of you," Kumble said.

