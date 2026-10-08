Kieron Pollard becomes a Super King, signs with JSK
What's the story
West Indies cricketing icon Kieron Pollard has made a euphoric move by signing with Joburg Super Kings (JSK) for the upcoming SA20 season. The decision comes after his long-standing association with Mumbai Indians (MI) and its sister franchises across various leagues. During the ongoing SA20 auction on Wednesday, JSK acquired Pollard for R1.5 million, marking a major shift in his career.
Career transition
Pollard to boost JSK's chances in SA20
Pollard, who is currently MI's batting coach and head coach of MI London in The Hundred, will now don the yellow jersey for JSK.
The franchise is yet to win an SA20 title, which has been clinched thrice by Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) and once by MI Cape Town (MICT) in 2025.
Pollard's T20 experience could be a game-changer for the Super Kings.
Twitter Post
WATCH: One of the biggest signings
One of the BIGGEST NEWS in T20 cricket! 🚨— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 7, 2026
Kieron Pollard joins the Super Kings family as Joburg Super Kings ropes him in #SA20 Auction for R1.5 Million. 💛🙌
Watch #SA20 Auction 👉 JioHotstar & Star Sports YouTube Channel pic.twitter.com/dUkQ5mvzCk
Stats breakdown
Second-most runs in T20s
Pollard has been an acclaimed match-winner in T20 cricket.
The riveting finisher is currently the second-highest run-scorer in T20s, just one run shy of 15,000.
In a career spanning two decades, he has racked up 14,999 runs from 754 T20s at 31.71 with a strike rate of nearly 151 (2 centuries and 71 fifties).
The 39-year-old bowed out of international cricket with 1,569 T20I runs.
Numbers
His credentials for MI
The majority of Pollard's success came in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he represented just one franchise (MI).
He hammered 3,412 runs from 189 IPL games at a strike rate of 147.32, including 16 half-centuries. His tally also includes 69 wickets at 31.59.
Pollard also scored 207 runs in 12 SA20 games for MICT (SR: 171.07).
His addition to JSK could add an exciting dynamic to this year's competition as he takes on his former franchise.
Upcoming tournament
SA20 2026 schedule
The fifth season of the SA20 will start on Sunday, January 17, at St George's Park.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape, the defending champions, will take on Pretoria Capitals in a repeat of last season's final.
The tournament will end with the final at Newlands on Sunday, February 21.