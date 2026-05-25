IPL 2026: MI coach Pollard reflects on Hardik Pandya's leadership

Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered a disappointing IPL 2026 season, finishing ninth in the 10-team points table. The team lost to Rajasthan Royals by 30 runs in their last league game of the season, marking their 10th defeat in 14 matches. Following this loss, MI's batting coach Kieron Pollard acknowledged that skipper Hardik Pandya's leadership stint has not gone as planned.

Leadership assessment Hasn't gone as per expectations: Pollard on Hardik's captaincy Pollard said, "From a leadership perspective on Hardik, yes, it has not gone as well as he would have wanted as an individual." He further added that the management staff also didn't expect this outcome. However, Pollard emphasized that they have done everything possible to give Pandya the best chance to lead and perform well for MI.

Team accountability 'Can't blame 1 individual for MI's disappointing season' Pollard stressed that the disappointing season can't be blamed on one individual, calling it a collective failure of the entire Mumbai Indians group. He said, "You win some, you lose some. But, at the end of the day, I wouldn't question certain things." He added that everyone was trying their best but things just didn't work out for them this time around.

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Future strategy Pollard on possible MI team overhaul When asked about a possible team overhaul given the number of senior players in the squad, Pollard said MI would first take time to understand what went wrong before making any decisions. He stressed that now isn't the right time to talk about such things as it could lead to emotional decisions. Pollard stressed on taking a fair assessment of where everything actually went wrong for them this season.

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