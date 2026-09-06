F1 2026, Kimi Antonelli wins the Italian Grand Prix: Stats
What's the story
Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli has clinched a breathtaking victory at the 2026 Italian Grand Prix, coming from an impressive 19th position on the grid. The win was a major boost for Antonelli, who extended his Formula 1 championship lead to 66 points. The performance is now the second furthest back a driver has ever come from to win a Grand Prix after John Watson's victory from 22nd on the grid in the 1983 United States Grand Prix West, as per BBC Sport.
Race strategy
A remarkable comeback for Antonelli
Antonelli caught up with his teammate George Russell, who started second, with just four laps to go in the race.
He then made a strategic pit stop for fresh tires under a virtual safety car mid-race.
The Italian driver closed a 15-second gap in no time and overtook Russell to take the lead.
As he crossed the finish line, Italian fans, who usually support Ferrari, cheered for their new hero after an extraordinary drive.
Podium placements
Verstappen takes 3rd place; Ferrari's Hamilton finishes 6th
Russell finished 2nd behind Antonelli, to hand Mercedes top two in this race.
Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen secured the final podium place in the race, ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
The Italian Grand Prix was a mixed bag for Scuderia Ferrari, with Lewis Hamilton finishing sixth while Charles Leclerc crashed out early in the race.
Drivers
Italian GP: Top 10 drivers
1. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)
2. George Russell (Mercedes)
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
4. Lando Norris (McLaren)
5. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)
7. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
8. Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls)
9. Franco Colapinto (Alpine)
10. Yuki Tsunoda (Racing Bulls)
Duo
7th race win this season for Antonelli; Russell remains consistent
From 13 races in F1 2026 season, Antonelli now owns seven race wins. He also collected his 11th podium finish.
Overall, Antonelli has 14 podiums in his F1 career from 37 races.
Russell now has seven podium finishes this season from 13 races (2 wins).
Overall, the Mercedes driver has claimed 31 podium finishes in his F1 career.
Information
5th podium of the season for Verstappen
Verstappen collected his 5th podium finish of the season from 13 races. Overall, the Dutchman now has a whopping 132 career podiums in F1. Notably, he is a four-time F1 title winner.
Information
A look at the Driver's standings
Antonelli leads the pack with 267 points from 13 races this season. Russell is next with 201 points and is 10 clear of Hamilton (191). Norris is placed 4th and owns 171 points. Leclerc, who had a disappointing outing in Monza, is 5th (155 points).
Do you know?
Which team leads the show in F1 2026?
Mercedes continue to lead the show in the Formula 1 2026 season Team standings. Mercedes own 468 points and are ahead of Scuderia Ferrari, who have 346 points. McLaren are third with 287 points secured so far. Red Bull Racing remain 4th with 204 points.
Words
I did not expect it, says Antonelli
Antonelli who won his home race in Italy, from 19th said he didn't expect the result.
"I did not expect it. Unbelievable, unbelievable. I am so happy, I could not have imagined to be here today but we managed to pull it off and I am really, really happy," he told after the race.
"It was quite scary, there in the moment [getting onto the gravel] because the tarmac was breaking up but I still thought I could do the corner but once I went over a bit of gravel as well I went straight. I was like maybe I lost my chance but luckily we had the pace and I could bring it home."