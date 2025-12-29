New Zealand's Doug Bracewell retires from cricket: Decoding his stats

New Zealand cricketer Doug Bracewell announced his retirement from all formats of the game. The 35-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder last represented his country in a Test match in 2023. A long-standing rib injury that kept him out of action for Central Districts this season has led to Bracewell's decision to retire. Here we decode the player's overall stats in the game.

Retirement statement Bracewell's farewell message and cricketing legacy In his retirement statement, Bracewell said, "It's been a proud part of my life, and something I aspired to as a young cricketer." He expressed gratitude for the opportunities he had through cricket and the privilege of representing his country. Bracewell hails from a prominent cricketing family with both his father Brendon and uncle John having played Test matches.

Numbers His numbers for New Zealand across formats In 28 Test matches, Bracewell picked up 74 wickets at 38.82 (5w: 2). He also scored 568 runs at 13.85. In 21 ODIs, he claimed 26 scalps at 32.50 (4w: 1). With the bat, he scored 221 runs at 18.41 (50s: 1). In 20 T20Is, he managed 20 scalps at 23.50. He scored 126 runs at 21 from 11 innings.

Overall numbers His overall FC, List A and 20-over stats As per ESPNcricinfo, Bracewell picked 422 First-Class wickets from 137 games at 31.08 (4w: 14, 5w: 11). In 93 List A matches, he managed 112 wickets at 30.74 (4w: 4). In 99 20-over matches, he took 103 scalps at 24.98. With the bat, he managed 4,505 FC runs at 25.45 (100s: 3, 50s: 24). He scored 1,458 List A runs with the help of 7 fifties. Lastly, he managed 1,274 runs in T20s at 27.69 (50s: 3).