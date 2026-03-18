IPL: KKR eye these pacers as Harshit Rana's replacement

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are looking at the possibility of signing former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacers Simarjeet Singh and KM Asif, along with seasoned bowler Sandeep Warrier, as per PTI. This comes after Harshit Rana, a key player in KKR's pace attack, suffered a ligament strain in his right knee during India's T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa.

Injury impact Rana's injury prompts KKR to explore options Rana's injury has left a huge hole in KKR's pace attack. He is currently recovering from surgery and undergoing rehabilitation, but there is no word on when he will be back. This uncertainty has prompted the KKR management to look for other options. Simarjeet, who has played for CSK (2022, 2024) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), is one of the candidates being considered.

Player profile Simarjeet's IPL stats and trial details Simarjeet has taken 11 wickets in 14 IPL matches. He is known for his ability to bowl over 140kph and deliver sharp yorkers. In KKR's first training session at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, Asif and Warrier were trialed while Simarjeet had impressed during the initial phase of trials in Mumbai under the guidance of head of scouting Biju George and deputy Manvinder Bisla.

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Player history Asif and Warrier's IPL journey Asif, who achieved a career-best 5/24 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Mumbai, is known for his 140kph pace but has faced injury challenges. The 32-year-old has had limited appearances since debuting for CSK in 2018. He recently played for Rajasthan Royals in 2023, taking seven wickets in seven matches. Warrier, aged 34, debuted for KKR in 2019 and has played over three seasons with the franchise.

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Squad enhancement Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra set to join KKR On Thursday, KKR's squad will be bolstered by New Zealand's Finn Allen (₹2 crore), Tim Seifert (₹1.5 crore), and Rachin Ravindra (₹2 crore). This comes after their stellar performances in the T20 World Cup. Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy is also set to join the team on Thursday while Australian all-rounder Cameron Green (₹25.20 crore), their record signing, will arrive on Friday.