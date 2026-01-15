KKR's Finn Allen slams his 5th T20 hundred: Key stats
What's the story
Perth Scorchers have taken a major step toward their sixth Big Bash League (BBL) title with a resounding 50-run win over Melbourne Renegades at Marvel Stadium. The star of the match was New Zealand's Finn Allen, who scored an impressive century off just 53 balls. His innings helped the Scorchers post a massive total of 219/7 despite Sam Elliott's four-wicket haul for the Renegades. Here's more.
Match highlights
Allen's explosive innings leads to Scorchers's high score
Allen, who was purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2026 auction for ₹2 crore, was the star of the show for Perth Scorchers, hitting five fours and eight sixes in his explosive innings. No other player from the Scorchers managed to score more than 22 runs as Allen's fireworks dominated the game. Allen owned a strike rate of 190.57.
Numbers
5th century in 20 overs cricket for Allen
In 8 BBL matches this season, Allen now owns 312 runs at 39 with the help of one fifty and a ton. Overall in BBL history, Allen has amassed 493 runs from 18 matches at 27.38. He owns one ton and three fifties. Meanwhile, Allen has raced to 4,727 runs in 20 overs cricket from 169 matches at 29.36. He registered his 5th hundred (50s: 30).
Chase challenges
Despite Seifert's fifty, Renegades struggle in chase
Tim Seifert, playing for the Renegades, contributed with a solid 66 off 43 balls, but it wasn't enough to chase down the Scorchers's total. However, after Jake Fraser-McGurk was dismissed for a quick-fire 42 off just 18 balls, he started losing partners regularly. Harry Dixon, who made his season debut, had to retire hurt on one after being hit by a nasty bouncer from Mahli Beardman.
Seifert
Key numbers of fellow KKR recruit Seifert
Fellow KKR recruit Seifert's knock had four fours and four sixes. He struck at 153.49. In 9 BBL matches this season, Seifert has scored 285 runs at 31.66 with one century and fifty. Overall in BBL, Seifert has raced to 485 runs from 19 matches at 26.94. He slammed his 2nd fifty (100s: 1). Overall in 20 overs cricket, he has amassed 6,983 runs from 302 matches at 28.73. He owns 5 tons and 33 fifties.