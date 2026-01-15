KKR's Finn Allen slams his 5th T20 hundred: Key stats

Perth Scorchers have taken a major step toward their sixth Big Bash League (BBL) title with a resounding 50-run win over Melbourne Renegades at Marvel Stadium. The star of the match was New Zealand's Finn Allen , who scored an impressive century off just 53 balls. His innings helped the Scorchers post a massive total of 219/7 despite Sam Elliott's four-wicket haul for the Renegades. Here's more.

Match highlights Allen's explosive innings leads to Scorchers's high score Allen, who was purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2026 auction for ₹2 crore, was the star of the show for Perth Scorchers, hitting five fours and eight sixes in his explosive innings. No other player from the Scorchers managed to score more than 22 runs as Allen's fireworks dominated the game. Allen owned a strike rate of 190.57.

Numbers 5th century in 20 overs cricket for Allen In 8 BBL matches this season, Allen now owns 312 runs at 39 with the help of one fifty and a ton. Overall in BBL history, Allen has amassed 493 runs from 18 matches at 27.38. He owns one ton and three fifties. Meanwhile, Allen has raced to 4,727 runs in 20 overs cricket from 169 matches at 29.36. He registered his 5th hundred (50s: 30).

Advertisement

Chase challenges Despite Seifert's fifty, Renegades struggle in chase Tim Seifert, playing for the Renegades, contributed with a solid 66 off 43 balls, but it wasn't enough to chase down the Scorchers's total. However, after Jake Fraser-McGurk was dismissed for a quick-fire 42 off just 18 balls, he started losing partners regularly. Harry Dixon, who made his season debut, had to retire hurt on one after being hit by a nasty bouncer from Mahli Beardman.

Advertisement