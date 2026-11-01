3 records KL Rahul can accomplish in NZ Test series
What's the story
India's top-order batters will be tested in the upcoming two-Test series against hosts New Zealand, starting on November 19. As tracks in the nation are known to assist swing bowlers, temperament and techniques will be tested. Eyes will be on KL Rahul, who is yet to play a Test in NZ. On this note, we look at three records he can accomplish in the upcoming Test series.
#1
Fourth Indian opener with 4,000 Test runs
Speaking of Rahul's numbers while opening in Tests, he has smashed 3,834 runs at an average of 38.34.
The tally includes 11 centuries and 18 fifties across 60 Tests. His highest score is 199 against England in Chennai, back in December 2016.
As per Cricinfo, Rahul is in line to become just the fourth Indian to complete 4,000 Test runs as a designated opener.
He would join Sunil Gavaskar (9,607), Virender Sehwag (8,124), and Gautam Gambhir (4,119) in this elite club.
#2
Can Rahul join Gavaskar on this list?
8 of Rahul's 12 Test tons have come while opening in away (home of opposition) Test matches.
He can become just the second Indian opener after Gavaskar to complete 10 tons in this regard.
The latter bowed out with 18 such hundreds.
With one more three-figure score, Rahul would join Sehwag (9) at the second spot on this list.
#3
Rahul can match another Gavaskar record
Though Rahul is gearing up for his first Test assignment in New Zealand, his Test record in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) is spectacular.
While opening the batting, he has scored four tons in England and one each in South Africa and Australia.
He requires two more tons to join Gavaskar and West Indies's Gordon Greenidge in the club of away openers with the most Test tons in SENA countries (8 each).