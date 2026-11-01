3 records KL Rahul can accomplish in NZ Test series

Speaking of Rahul's numbers while opening in Tests, he has smashed 3,834 runs at an average of 38.34.

The tally includes 11 centuries and 18 fifties across 60 Tests. His highest score is 199 against England in Chennai, back in December 2016.

As per Cricinfo, Rahul is in line to become just the fourth Indian to complete 4,000 Test runs as a designated opener.

He would join Sunil Gavaskar (9,607), Virender Sehwag (8,124), and Gautam Gambhir (4,119) in this elite club.