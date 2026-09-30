Indian batter KL Rahul features in 100th ODI: Key stats

According to Cricinfo, Rahul became the 38th player to get 100 ODI caps for India.

Entering the match, he had 3,412 runs from 90 innings at an average of 49.44. His tally includes a strike rate of over 90.

Rahul has 8 tons and 20 half-centuries with a best score of 112*.

He has even opened for Team India on several occasions.