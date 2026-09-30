Indian batter KL Rahul features in 100th ODI: Key stats
By Parth Dhall
Sep 30, 2026 02:08 pm
What's the story
India elected to field against the West Indies in the 2nd ODI at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. This marked Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul's 100th appearance in the format. Rahul, India's mainstay middle-order batter in ODIs, has bolstered the side with his versatility over the years. He is closing in on 3,500 ODI runs. Here are the key stats.
Milestone
A look at his numbers
According to Cricinfo, Rahul became the 38th player to get 100 ODI caps for India.
Entering the match, he had 3,412 runs from 90 innings at an average of 49.44. His tally includes a strike rate of over 90.
Rahul has 8 tons and 20 half-centuries with a best score of 112*.
He has even opened for Team India on several occasions.