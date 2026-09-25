KL Rahul: Decoding his stats in ODIs on home soil
What's the story
KL Rahul will be keen to make his presence felt in the upcoming ODI series against West Indies, starting Sunday at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Notably, the 2nd and 3rd ODIs will be played in Guwahati and New Chandigarh respectively. Rahul is one of India's mainstay batters in the ODI set-up and his role in the middle order is of utmost significance.
Home
Rahul averages 57.41 at home
As per Cricinfo, Rahul carries a solid average of 57.41 on home soil in ODIs.
From 45 matches, Rahul owns a tally of 1,780 runs. He has hit 4 hundreds and 11 fifties with the best of an unbeaten 112.
Versus West Indies at home, Rahul averages 58.5 from 4 matches.
He has scored 234 runs from 4 matches (100s: 1, 50s: 1).
Information
His overall numbers in ODIs
Rahul has played 98 ODIs to date. From 90 innings, he owns a tally of 3,412 runs at 49.44. In addition to 8 hundreds, he has hit 20 fifties. His strike rate is 91.08.