Rahul carries a solid average of 57.41 on home soil (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

KL Rahul: Decoding his stats in ODIs on home soil

By Rajdeep Saha 09:25 pm Sep 25, 202609:25 pm

What's the story

KL Rahul will be keen to make his presence felt in the upcoming ODI series against West Indies, starting Sunday at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Notably, the 2nd and 3rd ODIs will be played in Guwahati and New Chandigarh respectively. Rahul is one of India's mainstay batters in the ODI set-up and his role in the middle order is of utmost significance.