KL Rahul retires hurt on 74 against AUS-A: Details here
What's the story
India opener KL Rahul retired hurt on Day 3 of the 2nd Unofficial Test between India A and Australia A in Lucknow. Chasing a stiff target, Rahul and N Jagadeesan added 84 runs for the opening wicket. Thereafter, Rahul forged a stand with Sai Sudharsan before retiring hurt. He was on 74 when he left the crease and walked back into the dug out.
Summary
Rahul looks solid as India A manage 169/2 at stumps
Rahul, who scored a 24-ball 11 in the 2nd innings of the contest, showed his mettle with the bat in the 4th innings. He formed two crucial stands and looked solid for a century before retiring hurt. It remains to be seen whether he returns. India A are 169/2 at stumps on Day 3 and need another 243 runs to win.
Stats
A look at his FC stats
Rahul's 74 from 92 balls had 8 fours. He has struck at 80.43. With scores of 11 and 74 so far, Rahul has raced to 8,115 runs in First-Class cricket from 111 matches (93 innings), as per ESPNcricinfo. He slammed his 40th fifty in FC cricket (100s: 21). If Rahul returns tomorrow to bat, he will want to convert this 74 into a hundred.