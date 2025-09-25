KL Rahul retires hurt on 74 against AUS-A: Details here

Summary

Rahul looks solid as India A manage 169/2 at stumps

Rahul, who scored a 24-ball 11 in the 2nd innings of the contest, showed his mettle with the bat in the 4th innings. He formed two crucial stands and looked solid for a century before retiring hurt. It remains to be seen whether he returns. India A are 169/2 at stumps on Day 3 and need another 243 runs to win.