Asia Cup 2025, India vs Sri Lanka: Preview and stats

India will take on Sri Lanka in their last Super Four match of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. The outcome of this match won't affect the qualification scenario as it is a dead rubber. India have already secured their spot in the final after consecutive victories in the Super 4 stage over Pakistan and Bangladesh. Here are the details.

Match dynamics India already in final; SL out of tournament With four points from two matches, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side is assured of a top-two finish, regardless of the result against Sri Lanka. Their balanced batting and bowling units have been instrumental in their success so far. On the other hand, Sri Lanka have been knocked out of the tournament after losing to Bangladesh and Pakistan consecutively. One between Pakistan and Bangladesh will meet India in the final.

Game specifics Venue, pitch report and streaming details The match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 26, starting at 8:00pm IST. Fans can catch the live action on Sony Sports Network and streaming platforms like SonyLIV, FanCode & YuppTV (App & Website). The venue has been a batting-friendly one in recent matches of this continental tournament. Spinners will find joy in the middle overs as seen throughout the tournament.

Historical encounters A look at head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, India and Sri Lanka have faced each other 32 times in T20Is, with India winning 21 matches while Sri Lanka have won nine. There has been one no-result and one matched got tied. The first-ever fixture between these two teams was on February 10, 2009, which India won. Their most recent encounter was on July 30, 2024—another win for India.

Stats Asia Cup 2025: Decoding stats of the key IND-SL performers Kuldeep Yadav owns 12 wickets from 5 matches in the 2025 Asia Cup. He averages 8.08 and his ER is 5.65. For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga has bagged 7 wickets from 5 matches at 17. His ER is 5.95. Abhishek Sharma leads the way in terms of runs. The Indian opener has bagged 248 runs from 5 matches in the Asia Cup 2025 at 49.60. He has 2 fifties. For SL, Pathum Nissanka owns 154 runs from 5 matches at 30.80.