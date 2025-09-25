Who will face Team India in Asia Cup 2025 final? 

Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in a virtual semi-final of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday. The match will be played at Dubai International Stadium, with the winner securing a spot in the final against India . Despite their inconsistent performance throughout the tournament, Pakistan's recent victory over Sri Lanka has given them hope for this crucial clash. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, who beat Sri Lanka in the Super 4, suffered a heavy defeat against India threafter.

Team dynamics Pakistan's inconsistent journey in the tournament Pakistan's campaign in the tournament has been a rollercoaster ride. They haven't won two matches in a row but managed to bounce back against Sri Lanka after a heavy defeat to India in the Super 4 stage. The team's batting comeback against Sri Lanka was led by Hussain Talat and Mohammad Nawaz, who took Pakistan home comfortably despite an early collapse. Earlier, they finished behind India in Group A to reach the Super 4.

Team transition Confident Bangladesh despite recent T20I struggles On the other hand, Bangladesh are a young team in transition. They have been playing with more confidence despite their recent T20I struggles. The team would want to quickly forget their last match against India and bank on the confidence gained from earlier victories over Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in this tournament. Bangladesh had earlier reached the Super 4 after finishing 2nd in Group B.

Player spotlight Key players to watch out for For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi's early breakthroughs will be crucial. He has had a decent tournament so far, having dismissed both Sri Lankan openers early in their last match. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will hope Litton Das and Taskin Ahmed can use their experience to guide them through this high-pressure game. Mustafizur Rahman, who completed 150 wickets in the match against India, remains a threat for Pakistan.

Information Is it advantage Pakistan over Bangladesh? Here's the H2H record As per ESPNcricinfo, in terms of the H2H record, Pakistan and Bangladesh have faced each other 25 times. Pakistan have won 20 matches with Bangladesh winning the other five.