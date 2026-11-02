Has KL Rahul aced New Zealand challenge in ODI cricket? 

Across 11 innings of as many games against the Kiwis, Rahul has scored an impressive 470 runs at a stunning average of 78.33, according to Cricinfo.

This is the second-best average for any batsman with at least 450 runs against New Zealand.

Rahul is only behind West Indies great Gordon Greenidge (79.66).

The former also owns the third-best strike rate in this regard (109.81).

Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (130.5) and englandJos Buttler (119.54) are the ones above him.