Dissecting KL Rahul's numbers versus PBKS in IPL: Key stats

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is heating up as unbeaten Punjab Kings (PBKS) prepare to face the inconsistent Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The match will be played on Saturday afternoon, and eyes will be on DC's in-form opener KL Rahul. Though DC have had a mixed season, Rahul has been among the runs. On this note, let's decode his numbers against PBKS.

Stats An average of 31.5 As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahul has scored 252 runs from 11 IPL games against PBKS at an average of 31.5. His strike rate is a fine 141.57 in this regard. Rahul's only 50-plus score against the Kings is a 56-ball 74 in 2023. On four instances, Rahul has been dismissed for under 20 against the team. The veteran batter has never played against PBKS at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

DYK Rahul owns the most IPL runs for PBKS Notably, Rahul was once a part of the PBKS set-up. He has also led the team in the 2020 and 2021 editions. Despite leaving the franchise ahead of the 2022 event, Rahul is still the highest run-getter for PBKS in the IPL. Across 55 matches for the team, Rahul scored 2,548 runs at a jaw-dropping average of 56.62. This includes two tons, 23 fifties, and a strike rate of 139.76.

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