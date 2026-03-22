Kohli responds to rumor of asking RCB for private jet

Virat Kohli , the star Indian cricketer, has responded to a rumor that he asked Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for a private jet. The claim suggested that if there are more than three days between two matches, Kohli would fly back to London. However, the cricketer dismissed it with just two laughing emojis on Instagram. Here are further details on the same.

Cricketer's reaction Kohli's response goes viral Kohli, who isn't very active on social media, responded to the claim with two laughing emojis. An Instagram handle called as worldinlast24hr made the suggestions after which Kohli reacted. The post quickly went viral as it made it clear that there was no truth in what was being said by the Instagram user. This comes amid speculation about his travel plans during IPL 2026 season.

Personal details Kohli, Anushka have 2 kids Over the last few years, it has been widely reported that Kohli and his family have moved to London. The star cricketer is married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and they have two children: a daughter Vamika, born in 2021, and a son Akaay, born in 2024. Despite their high-profile lives, the couple has managed to keep their kids away from media attention.

Advertisement

Upcoming matches RCB's IPL 2026 campaign Kohli arrived in India last week for the IPL 2026 season and has already joined the RCB camp. He has been seen training over the last few days. The franchise will start its campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28. This will mark top-flight cricket's return to Bengaluru after a fatal stampede incident last year.

Advertisement

Franchise commitment Kohli's association with RCB Kohli is the only player in IPL history to have played for the same franchise in all 19 seasons of the tournament. He was first picked by RCB in the inaugural season in 2008 and has been with them ever since, even during mega auctions. The 37-year-old is also the only current player who hasn't been part of a player auction. In 267 IPL games, Kohli owns 8,661 runs at 39.54. He has 8 tons and 63 fifties under his belt.

Address An official handle with similar Istagram name addresses issue Meanwhile, an official handle known as Worldinlast24hrs reacted to the viral news. "At Worldinlast24hrs, we want to clarify the viral news regarding Virat Kohli and the alleged charter flight travel between India and London. The claim, originally circulated by another page, has now been confirmed as misleading and does not reflect any verified information." "The story gained massive traction online within a short time, especially after Kohli's Instagram reaction, which many interpreted as a dismissal of the claim."