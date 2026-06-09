Krishna replaces Siraj in India's squads for Ireland, England T20Is
What's the story
Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England. The decision was taken after consultations between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Medical Team and Team Management. Siraj has been advised a period of rest as part of his workload management program to ensure adequate recovery ahead of a long international season.
Replacement announcement
Prasidh Krishna replaces Siraj
The Men's Selection Committee has announced Prasidh Krishna as Siraj's replacement for both T20I series. This change comes as a strategic move to maintain the team's strength and performance in the upcoming matches. The decision highlights India's commitment to ensuring its players are fit and ready for international competitions, especially with a busy season ahead.
Squad details
India's squad for T20I series against Ireland and England
India's updated squad for Ireland and England T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vc), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna. The inclusion of Krishna in both squads shows the selectors' confidence in his abilities to perform at the international level.
Stats
Krishna has been impressive in IPL
Siraj and Krishna have been sharing the Gujarat Titans dressing room since the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The latter won the Purple Cap in 2025, having recorded 25 wickets at a solid average of 19.52. His economy rate was an impressive 8.27. His IPL 2026 tally read 16 wickets from 12 matches at 25.43 (ER: 10.43). Krishna has played five T20Is so far, scalping 11 wickets at a high economy of 11. His last T20I appearance dates back to November 2023.