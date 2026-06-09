Krishna replaces Siraj in India's squads for Ireland, England T20Is 

Stats

Krishna has been impressive in IPL

Siraj and Krishna have been sharing the Gujarat Titans dressing room since the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The latter won the Purple Cap in 2025, having recorded 25 wickets at a solid average of 19.52. His economy rate was an impressive 8.27. His IPL 2026 tally read 16 wickets from 12 matches at 25.43 (ER: 10.43). Krishna has played five T20Is so far, scalping 11 wickets at a high economy of 11. His last T20I appearance dates back to November 2023.