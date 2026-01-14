NZ's Kristian Clarke takes three-fer in his second ODI: Stats

Spell

Three crucial wickets for Clarke

Despite being kept at bay, Indian openers Rohit and Shubman Gill added 70 runs after NZ elected to field. Clarke broke the partnership in the 13th over by dismissing Rohit (24). He next knocked over Kohli (23), who was beginning to build a partnership with Iyer. In his very next over, Clarke removed Iyer and finished with 3/56 in 8 overs.