NZ's Kristian Clarke takes three-fer in his second ODI: Stats
What's the story
New Zealand seamer Kristian Clarke perturbed India's top order in the 2nd ODI at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot. He dismissed veteran batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli before removing Shreyas Iyer. Playing only his second ODI, Clarke was the pick of NZ's bowlers. He made his debut in the series opener in Vadodara. Here are the key stats.
Spell
Three crucial wickets for Clarke
Despite being kept at bay, Indian openers Rohit and Shubman Gill added 70 runs after NZ elected to field. Clarke broke the partnership in the 13th over by dismissing Rohit (24). He next knocked over Kohli (23), who was beginning to build a partnership with Iyer. In his very next over, Clarke removed Iyer and finished with 3/56 in 8 overs.
Career
A look at his career
Kristian Clarke, the seam-bowling all-rounder, made his international debut in the ODI series opener in Vadodara. The right-arm seamer now has four wickets from two ODIs. Overall, Clarke has racked up 56 wickets from 36 List A matches at an average of under 30. His tally includes 2 four-wicket hauls and a fifer. The 24-year-old also has a List A ton to his name.