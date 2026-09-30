Kuldeep Yadav becomes fastest Indian spinner to 200 ODI wickets
What's the story
Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has achieved a major milestone in his One-Day International (ODI) career. He is now the fastest Indian spinner to take 200 ODI wickets. The left-arm wrist-spinner reached the landmark with his second wicket in the 2nd ODI against the West Indies at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Middle-order batsman Keemo Paul was his 200th ODI victim.
Information
The pick of India's bowlers
Like the series opener, Kuldeep was the pick of India's bowlers in the 2nd ODI. While the Windies hammered a mammoth 405-7 (50 overs), Kuldeep's 10 overs were relatively economical (2/65). Besides Paul, he dismissed WI skipper Shai Hope (104).
Milestone
Kuldeep surpasses legends
Kuldeep achieved his 200th ODI wicket in just 123 matches, making him the second-fastest Indian to reach this milestone.
Having surpassed Ajit Agarkar (133 matches), the spinner is only behind Mohammed Shami (103 matches).
Kuldeep also surpassed the legendary Anil Kumble as the fastest Indian to this mark. The latter attained the feat in 147 matches.
Career stats
Third-fastest spinner with this feat (by balls)
In terms of balls bowled, Kuldeep is the third-fastest spinner to reach 200 ODI wickets. He achieved this milestone in 6,319 balls.
Pakistan's legendary Saqlain Mushtaq reached the mark in just 5,451 balls while Afghanistan's Rashid Khan did it in 5,782 balls.
Australia's leg-spinner Adam Zampa took 6,385 balls to complete his double-century of ODI wickets.
Career
A look at his ODI career
Kuldeep, who made his ODI debut in 2017, now has exactly 200 wickets from 120 innings at an average of 26.76.
He has registered 10 four-wicket hauls, the last of which came in the West Indies series opener. His tally also includes 2 fifers and an impressive 6/25.
Against WI, Kuldeep has raced to 39 wickets from 21 ODIs at an average of 20.89.
He has taken nine wickets in six ODIs at 36.55 this year.