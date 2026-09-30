Kuldeep Yadav becomes fastest Indian spinner to 200 ODI wickets

Kuldeep achieved his 200th ODI wicket in just 123 matches, making him the second-fastest Indian to reach this milestone.

Having surpassed Ajit Agarkar (133 matches), the spinner is only behind Mohammed Shami (103 matches).

Kuldeep also surpassed the legendary Anil Kumble as the fastest Indian to this mark. The latter attained the feat in 147 matches.