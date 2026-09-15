Kuldeep promises to return to Yorkshire after maiden First-Class 10-fer
What's the story
Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav has promised to return to Yorkshire after his stellar performance in the County Division 1 match. The left-arm wrist-spinner took his maiden First-Class 10-wicket haul, helping Yorkshire secure a massive win over Essex. Kuldeep's match figures of 10/120 included an impressive second innings spell of 6/50 at Headingley, earning him the County Championship Player of the Round award.
Game plan
Kuldeep reveals how he adjusted his bowling angles
Kuldeep's performance was even more impressive considering Headingley isn't a spin-friendly venue.
He revealed that he didn't get much help from the surface initially, but focused on making batters make their own mistakes.
However, in the second innings, he spotted an opportunity to exploit footmarks outside the stumps and adjusted his angles accordingly, repeatedly troubling Essex's middle order.
Commitment
Kuldeep calls Headingley his 'ultimate home'
Despite interruptions due to his involvement with India in Sri Lanka, Kuldeep has made a strong impression in the Yorkshire dressing room.
After his first 10-wicket match haul, he called Headingley his "ultimate home" and promised to return to the County Championship.
Yorkshire head coach Anthony McGrath praised Kuldeep's control and ability to constantly change angles and set batters up, indicating that they would welcome another stint from him.
Team spirit
Yorkshire would 'bite his hand off' for another Kuldeep stint
Kuldeep has also quickly built a strong rapport with other players in the Yorkshire team.
Off-spinner Dom Bess, who took five wickets in the match and shared an 83-run eighth-wicket partnership with Kuldeep in the first innings, praised his enthusiasm.
McGrath said Yorkshire would have little hesitation in bringing Kuldeep back, adding that they would "bite his hand off" to sign him for another campaign.
Numbers
Stellar numbers for Kuldeep
With figures worth 10/120 in the match, Kuldeep claimed his maiden 10-fer in a match.
Meanwhile, his 4/70 led to him taking his 11th four-wicket haul. And then his 6/50 meant he clocked his 10th five-wicket haul in the longest format.
Playing his 53rd First-Class match (91 innings), Kuldeep raced to 199 wickets at an average of 29.18, as per Cricinfo.