County Championship: Kuldeep Yadav takes his career-best 10-wicket match haul

Kuldeep, a left-arm wrist-spinner from India, was the star of the match with his career-best First-Class figures of 10 for 120. He took four wickets in the first innings and six in the second.

Kuldeep bowled 23 overs and claimed 4/70 (6 maidens) in Essex's score of 171.

And in the score of 113, Kuldeep picked 6/50 from 16 overs (3 maidens).

Besides Kuldeep, George Hill also contributed to Yorkshire's victory with five wickets across both innings.