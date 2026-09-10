County Championship: Kuldeep Yadav takes his career-best 10-wicket match haul
What's the story
Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav produced a match-winning performance as Yorkshire defeated Essex by an innings and 106 runs in their County Championship Division One match. The game, played at Headingley, saw Yorkshire secure their fourth victory in 12 matches. Dom Bess's unbeaten 80 helped Yorkshire post a first-innings total of 390 before they bowled out Essex for just 171 runs. Following on, Essex were folded for 113 in their 2nd outing.
Kuldeep
Kuldeep shines for Yorkshire
Kuldeep, a left-arm wrist-spinner from India, was the star of the match with his career-best First-Class figures of 10 for 120. He took four wickets in the first innings and six in the second.
Kuldeep bowled 23 overs and claimed 4/70 (6 maidens) in Essex's score of 171.
And in the score of 113, Kuldeep picked 6/50 from 16 overs (3 maidens).
Besides Kuldeep, George Hill also contributed to Yorkshire's victory with five wickets across both innings.
Numbers
Kuldeep is one shy of 200 First-Class scalps
With figures worth 10/120 in the match, Kuldeep claimed his maiden 10-fer in a match.
Meanwhile, his 4/70 led to him taking his 11th four-wicket haul.
And then his 6/50 meant he clocked his 10th five-wicket haul in the longest format.
Playing his 53rd First-Class match (91 innings), Kuldeep has raced to 199 wickets at an average of 29.18, as per Cricinfo.