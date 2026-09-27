Kuldeep Yadav takes four-fer on ODI comeback: Key stats
What's the story
Returning to the 50-over format, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav outfoxed the West Indies batting line-up in the 1st ODI at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Thanks to Kuldeep's four-fer, the Windies, who were cruising at 135/0 in the 20th over, concluded with 295/7. While Justin Greaves scored his maiden ODI ton, Kuldeep was the pick of India's bowlers. Here are the key stats.
Match details
Kuldeep takes four of first five wickets
As mentioned, West Indies had an incredible start, with openers Campbell and Greaves battering the Indian bowlers. They added 135 runs within 20 overs.
Kuldeep then broke the partnership in the 20th over, dismissing Campbell.
Prasidh Krishna dismissed the next WI batter, Keacy Carty, before the 180-run mark.
The next two overs saw Kuldeep dismiss Shai Hope, Greaves, and Jewel Andrew. He concluded with figures of 10-1-40-4.
Numbers
Kuldeep eyes 200-wicket mark
Kuldeep missed the England ODI series after featuring against Afghanistan in June.
The left-arm wrist-spinner, who was honing his skills in county cricket, now has 198 wickets from 122 ODIs at an average of 26.7.
This was his 10th four-wicket haul in the format. His tally also includes 2 fifers.
Kuldeep is also closing in on 100 ODI wickets at home (94*).
Information
Kuldeep versus WI
According to Cricinfo, this was Kuldeep's 20th ODI appearance against the West Indies. The Indian spinner now has 37 wickets from 19 innings at an average of 20.27 against the Windies, including 2 four-fers.