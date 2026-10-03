Kumkum scripts history for India, wins Asiad gold in archery
What's the story
Teenage archer Kumkum Mohod has made history by winning a gold medal in the women's individual recurve event at the 2026 Asian Games. The final was held on Saturday, where she beat South Korea's Oh Yejin in a nail-biting shoot-out. With this victory, Kumkum had already secured India's Olympic quota by reaching the semifinals and secured one of the quota places for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Path to victory
Kumkum's path to glory at Asian Games
Kumkum's journey to the final was nothing short of spectacular. She had already secured an Olympic quota place for India by reaching the semifinals.
In the quarterfinals, she stunned reigning world champion Kang Chaeyoung 6-4.
Then, in the semifinals, she beat China's Jingyi Zhu 6-2 to secure her spot in the final and at least a silver medal.
Olympic qualification
Olympic quota secured for India
Kumkum's run to the final also secured one of the two available quota places for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
The rules state that the quota belongs to the country, not an individual athlete.
This means that India will be able to send a female archer to compete in this prestigious event, thanks to Kumkum's outstanding performance at the Asian Games.
Final showdown
A thrilling final for the ages
In the final, Kumkum started off on a low note, losing the first two sets to trail 1-3.
However, she made a strong comeback to level the score at 3-3 after four sets.
The fifth set was won 30-28, forcing a shoot-off where Kumkum shot a perfect 10 while Oh managed an eight.
This clinched her historic gold medal victory at the Asian Games.
Medal tally
Third medal of the Games for Kumkum
Kumkum's gold medal in the individual recurve event was her third medal at the Asian Games.
She had earlier won a team gold with Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma, and a mixed pair silver with Dhiraj Bommadevara.
Her performance has not only brought glory to India but also set a new benchmark for Indian archery on an international platform.