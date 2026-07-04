Kusal Mendis races past 7,500 runs in First-Class cricket: Stats

Test cricket

Here are his Test stats

Coming to his stats in Test cricket, Mendis has hammered nearly 4,800 runs across 75 matches at an average of 36-plus. This includes 10 centuries and 22 fifties. Over 340 of his runs have come in five Tests against West Indies (100: 1, 50: 1). The star batter averages 34-plus in away Test matches, having tallied over 2,430 runs.