Kusal Mendis races past 7,500 runs in First-Class cricket: Stats
What's the story
Sri Lankan batting ace Kusal Mendis has gone past 7,500 runs in First-Class cricket. The veteran achieved the milestone on Day 2 of the 2nd Test match against West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Mendis entered the game, needing just 2 runs to reach the landmark. He managed scored worth 0 and 8 in the 1st clash. Here's more.
Stats
Mendis averages over 39 in the format
Playing his 113th First-Class match (200 innings), Mendis has raced past 7,500 runs at 39-plus. His tally includes 19 centuries and 31 fifties, with his best score being 245. The 31-year-old made his First-Class debut in January 2015 and recorded his maiden Test appearance in October that year. Mendis has emerged as a vital cog in the Sri Lankan line-up across formats.
Test cricket
Here are his Test stats
Coming to his stats in Test cricket, Mendis has hammered nearly 4,800 runs across 75 matches at an average of 36-plus. This includes 10 centuries and 22 fifties. Over 340 of his runs have come in five Tests against West Indies (100: 1, 50: 1). The star batter averages 34-plus in away Test matches, having tallied over 2,430 runs.