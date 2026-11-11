Kusal Mendis scores Test century on captaincy debut: Stats

Sri Lanka resumed (Day 3) at 114/3 with Kamindu Mendis (40*) and de Silva (22*) in the middle. The duo had lifted SL from 65/3.

Kamindu completed his half-century before falling to Mohammad Abbas in the 42nd over.

SL skipper Kusal Mendis then joined de Silva and added an unbroken stand. The two returned unbeaten, taking SL to 404/4 at stumps.

Kusal has scored 117 off 188 balls (10 fours and 4 sixes) so far.