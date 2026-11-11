Kusal Mendis scores Test century on captaincy debut: Stats
What's the story
Kusal Mendis bolstered Sri Lanka in the 1st Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Taking the Lankans toward the 400-run mark, Mendis slammed his 11th Test century. He added an incredible double-century stand with Dhananjaya de Silva, who also completed his ton. Notably, Mendis reached three figures in his first Test innings as captain. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Kusal's unbeaten ton on Day 3
Sri Lanka resumed (Day 3) at 114/3 with Kamindu Mendis (40*) and de Silva (22*) in the middle. The duo had lifted SL from 65/3.
Kamindu completed his half-century before falling to Mohammad Abbas in the 42nd over.
SL skipper Kusal Mendis then joined de Silva and added an unbroken stand. The two returned unbeaten, taking SL to 404/4 at stumps.
Kusal has scored 117 off 188 balls (10 fours and 4 sixes) so far.
Landmarks
Massive landmarks for Mendis
Kusal Mendis is now the only Sri Lankan player to score a century in their maiden Test as captain. Overall, he became the 37th player to do so.
Notably, Mendis is also the second player to score a century against Pakistan in their first Test as captain.
He joined England's Andrew Strauss, who scored 128 at Lord's in 2006.
Information
Kusal's 11th Test century
According to Cricinfo, Kusal now has 11 tons and 23 half-centuries in Tests. Playing his 76th Test, the Lankan batter is closing in on 5,000 runs (4,953*). His average at present is around 37. Kusal has two 50-plus scores against Pakistan, including a ton.