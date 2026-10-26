Can Kylian Mbappe match Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy at Real Madrid?

Against Barca, Mbappe's first goal came from a deflected thigh shot. He later converted Eduardo Camavinga's assist to complete his double.

Despite reaching this incredible milestone, Mbappe remained focused on team success after the match.

"I'm very happy, everyone knows I like to score goals and help the team with that," he said. "But I think today this is just a detail because the most important thing is the team's victory."