Can Kylian Mbappe match Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy at Real Madrid?
What's the story
Kylian Mbappe recently added another feather to his illustrious cap, scoring his 100th goal for Real Madrid. Mbappe's brace helped Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 in El Clasico at Camp Nou. The French striker achieved the 100-goal milestone in just his 116th appearance for Los Blancos. Mbappe became the 24th player to reach 100 goals for Real Madrid. He joined an elite club led by legend Cristiano Ronaldo (450 goals).
Milestone
'Just a detail'
Against Barca, Mbappe's first goal came from a deflected thigh shot. He later converted Eduardo Camavinga's assist to complete his double.
Despite reaching this incredible milestone, Mbappe remained focused on team success after the match.
"I'm very happy, everyone knows I like to score goals and help the team with that," he said. "But I think today this is just a detail because the most important thing is the team's victory."
Numbers
Mbappe breaks Ronaldo's record; his numbers
Mbappe now has five goals in two visits to Barcelona as a Real Madrid player, as per Opta.
He has also scored the most goals away from home against Barcelona since the 2013/14 season, surpassing the four scored by Karim Benzema and Ronaldo.
Mbappe has bagged 11 goals and two assists from 10 La Liga matches this season.
Overall, he has scored 100 goals for Real from 116 matches across competitions, including 67 in La Liga.
Records
Significant landmarks for Madrid
Mbappe scored his maiden goal for Real Madrid at the 2024/25 UEFA Super Cup final against Atalanta.
For his incredible run, the star striker won the Golden Boot that season. He was also the top scorer of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League.
Last year, the Frenchman equaled Ronaldo's record - the most goals for Real Madrid in a calendar year (59).
Legacy
Ronaldo's legacy at Madrid
His incredible numbers notwithstanding, Mbappe is far from matching Ronaldo's Real Madrid legacy.
The Portuguese star slammed 451 goals in just 438 competitive appearances, making an average of 1.03 goals per game for Madrid.
Apart from that, he helped Real Madrid win four Champions League titles during his nine-year spell, including three consecutive triumphs from 2016 to 2018.
Ronaldo also claimed four Ballons d'Or, three European Golden Shoes, and three Pichichi trophies.
Information
Story of first 60 appearances
It is worth noting that Ronaldo had 74 goal contributions from his first 60 games for Real Madrid, including 58 goals. Meanwhile, Mbappe managed 45 goals in his first 60 matches for the club.