Mbappe's first goal was a spectacular strike, featuring a roulette on the edge of Sevilla's box. His second came from a chipped Panenka penalty.

Diomande also found the back of the net with a long-range shot, marking his second goal since joining from RB Leipzig this summer.

The match showcased Madrid's attacking prowess and resilience despite recent controversies surrounding their players and refereeing decisions in Spain.