La Liga: Mbappe's brace headlines Real Madrid's triumph versus Sevilla
What's the story
Real Madrid secured a convincing 4-1 victory over Sevilla in their latest La Liga clash. The win pushed them to third place on the league table, behind Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona. Arda Guler opened the scoring for Madrid, followed by Kylian Mbappe's brace and a goal from Yan Diomande. Despite Sevilla's Manuel Bueno pulling one back, it was too little too late for the visitors.
Goal highlights
Mbappe shines for Real Madrid
Mbappe's first goal was a spectacular strike, featuring a roulette on the edge of Sevilla's box. His second came from a chipped Panenka penalty.
Diomande also found the back of the net with a long-range shot, marking his second goal since joining from RB Leipzig this summer.
The match showcased Madrid's attacking prowess and resilience despite recent controversies surrounding their players and refereeing decisions in Spain.
Coach's comments
Mourinho on Spanish refereeing
Real Madrid's new coach, Jose Mourinho, spoke about the team's recent challenges and their response to Spanish refereeing.
He said, "It's hard to have the calm that other coaches enjoy at other clubs, given the scale of Real Madrid."
The match against Sevilla was a welcome respite for Los Blancos after contentious officiating decisions.
Officiating concerns
Plaza on Guler's elbow incident
Sevilla's coach, Luis Garcia Plaza, expressed his frustration with the officiating in the match.
He felt that his team was denied the chance to play against a 10-man Madrid after Guler's elbow on Peque went unpunished.
Despite this, Plaza didn't want to dwell too much on what could have been.
Stats
Here are the match stats
Real Madrid had a 64% possession in the match compared to Sevilla's 36%.
The former made 17 attempts on goal, with eight on target.
Meanwhile, Sevilla had five on target from 11 goal attempts.
Real Madrid also made as many as 628 passes with a sensational 92% accuracy.
The losing team recorded 321 passes as their accuracy was a decent 81%.