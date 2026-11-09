Lando Norris wins 2026 Sao Paulo GP: Details here
What's the story
Lando Norris won the 2026 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, his third victory of the season. The race at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace was a thrilling wet-dry-wet affair, with Norris starting from pole position and finishing 14.602 seconds ahead of his closest rival. Max Verstappen, who started from P21 on the grid, climbed to the podium in a frenetic Grand Prix that saw his teammate Isack Hadjar secure a double podium for Red Bull Racing.
Championship update
Mercedes secure Constructors' Championship
George Russell and Kimi Antonelli finished fourth and fifth respectively, despite Antonelli spinning twice after leading early on.
The result was enough for Mercedes to claim the Constructors' Championship title.
Oscar Piastri (McLaren) finished sixth, ahead of Liam Lawson and Charles Leclerc.
Notably, Leclerc received a five-second penalty for causing a collision with Racing Bulls driver Lawson.
Race highlights
Top 10 drivers from the race
Lewis Hamilton finished ninth in his 400th Formula 1 start, reaching the points after starting from P20 and spinning once. The top 10 was rounded off by Nico Hulkenberg's Audi.
Arvid Lindblad just missed out on the points for Racing Bulls but finished ahead of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and the two Alpines of Franco Colapinto and Pierre Gasly.
Race start
Drama for Antonelli before the race starts
Before the race even started, there was some pre-race drama as new World Champion Antonelli ran wide at Turn 12 on his reconnaissance lap.
The Italian managed to recover and return to the garage for precautionary checks with no lasting damage.
At the start, Antonelli jumped into the lead from second on the grid while polesitter Norris eased his McLaren into Turn 1.
Driver progress
Hamilton, Verstappen make up places in early stages
Hamilton made an incredible start, going from P20 on the grid to P9 by the end of the first lap.
Verstappen also made a great start, going from P21 to P13 in no time.
Hamilton was the first driver to pit for slick tires, switching to a set of soft Pirelli tires. Albon followed suit on the next lap, triggering a wave of pit lane action.
Race developments
Antonelli spins, gives Norris lead
As the race progressed, Antonelli reported a possible suspension issue with his car. He spun at Turn 1 on Lap 20, giving Norris the lead.
Hadjar gained P2 at the start of the next lap as Antonelli ran deep at Turn 1.
Behind them, Lawson was P5 from Piastri while Hulkenberg led a recovering Russell, Albon, Lindblad, and Hamilton, who had made up ground after his early stop, with Alonso and Leclerc chasing.