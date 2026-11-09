Lando Norris wins 2026 Sao Paulo GP: Details here

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli finished fourth and fifth respectively, despite Antonelli spinning twice after leading early on.

The result was enough for Mercedes to claim the Constructors' Championship title.

Oscar Piastri (McLaren) finished sixth, ahead of Liam Lawson and Charles Leclerc﻿.

Notably, Leclerc received a five-second penalty for causing a collision with Racing Bulls driver Lawson.