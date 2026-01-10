Listing the final-ball victories by chasing sides in WPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clinched a nail-biting victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026. The match, played at DY Patil Stadium, witnessed South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk emerge as the star performer for RCB. She scored an unbeaten 63 runs and also took four wickets for 26 runs in her four overs. On this note, we list down the chasing teams to seal final-ball victories in WPL history.

#1 RCB vs MI, 2026 MI, batting first, managed to post a competitive total of 154/6 in the aforementioned game. In response, RCB were reduced to 65/5 before de Klerk put up a masterclass. With RCB needing 38 runs from the last four overs, de Klerk was dropped twice and was also given a run-out reprieve. She smashed 20 runs in the final over and won the contest for her side in the very last ball. The Proteas star walked off with a 44-ball 63*.

#2 DC vs MI, 2025 MI had suffered a last-ball defeat in WPL 2025 as well, at the hands to Delhi Capitals. Chasing 165 in Vadodara, DC openers Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma added a solid 60-run stand before the team lost four wickets for 16 runs. The latter hammered 43 runs from just 18 balls. Niki Prasad (35) and Sarah Bryce (21) also played handy knocks. Arundhati Reddy took a double on the final ball of the game, helping DC prevail.