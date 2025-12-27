Arsenal return to top of Premier League table: Key stats

Arsenal defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium, reclaiming their position at the top of the Premier League table. The win came after Manchester City had earlier triumphed over Nottingham Forest in Matchweek 18 on Saturday. It was a massive victory for the Gunners, who are two points ahead of Pep Guardiola's men. Here's more.

Match highlights Arsenal overcome Brighton in crucial clash Martin Odegaard opened the scoring for Arsenal with a low shot from outside the box in the 14th minute, marking his first goal of the season. Arsenal doubled their lead with an own goal from Georginio Rutter after missing several chances. The Gunners dominated the match but were nearly punished when Diego Gomez scored a rebound midway through the second half. However, goalkeeper David Raya made a stunning full-stretch save to deny Brighton substitute Yankubah Minteh an equalizer.

Injury impact Arsenal's injury woes and Brighton's missed opportunities Arsenal's preparations were hampered by injuries once again, with Jurrien Timber's absence forcing Declan Rice to play right-back. Riccardo Calafiori was replaced by Myles Lewis-Skelly after picking up an issue in the warm-up. Despite these setbacks, Arsenal didn't allow Brighton a single shot in the first half. However, they failed to capitalize on their chances, leaving the game open for a potential Brighton comeback.

Victory secured Arsenal's win secures top position in Premier League The victory was more hard-earned than it should have been, given the number of chances Arsenal created. But it does ensure they reclaim their two-point lead at the Premier League summit. After 18 games, Arsenal own 42 points. Arteta's men claimed their 13th win of the season (D3 L2). Brighton, on the other hand, slipped to 12th and are now without a win in five games.

Stats Here are the match stats Arsenal had 53.3% ball possession and an xG of 2.8. Brighton's xG was just 0.8. Hosts Arsenal managed 24 attempts with six shots on target. Brighton had three shots on target from 8 attempts. Brighton hit the woodwork once whereas Arsenal created one big chance. Arsenal owned 56 touches in the opposition box with the Seagulls clocking 19.

Saka Saka makes these Premier League records for Arsenal Bukayo Saka assisted Odegaard for Arsenal's opener. He has now raced to 47 assists from 211 Premier League matches (G57). In 16 Premier League games this season, Saka has 2 assists (G4). Saka (104) is now directly involved in more Premier League goals for Arsenal than Robert Pires (103). He also surpassed Aaron Ramsey (46) in terms of Premier League assists for the Gunners. He now has the 5th-highest number of PL assists for Arsenal.