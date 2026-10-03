History! Lhuan-dre Pretorius registers highest-individual score in T20 history

Pretorius reached his half-century in just 24 balls and completed his century in another 16 deliveries.

The left-handed opener's blistering innings surpassed Gayle's previous record of 175 not out for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors in the IPL back in 2013, as per Cricinfo.

He even matched Aaron Finch and Marcus Stoinis for the longest innings in men's T20s by balls faced (79).