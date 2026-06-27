Former England cricketer Liam Plunkett makes professional baseball debut

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Cool to say I have played professionally: Plunkett

Plunkett described his baseball debut as a mix of bowling and pitching. He had previously thrown the ceremonial first pitch for the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins as an MLC ambassador. "I think I'm the first English cricketer to ever play a professional game of baseball," he told BBC Sport. "It's obviously a few rungs below Major League Baseball, but it's still pretty cool to say I have played as a professional in two bat-and-ball sports."