Lionel Messi bids adieu to Argentina with win over Benin
What's the story
Lionel Messi's last appearance for the Argentina national team ended in a bittersweet 3-0 victory over Benin. The match, held at the iconic Monumental stadium, was more than just a game; it was an emotional farewell to one of football's greatest icons. Fabio Santana, a veteran of the Malvinas War and singer, sang the Argentine national anthem as Messi stood with his children.
Farewell tributes
Benin players greet Messi
The match was halted in the 10th minute for a minute-long ovation for the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star.
Each Benin player took this opportunity to shake hands with Messi, paying their last respects.
The Argentine captain was given special attention by his teammates, who tried to create scoring opportunities for him at every turn during the initial stages of the match.
Match highlights
Otamendi, Paz score for Argentina
The breakthrough for Argentina came shortly after half-time when Julian Alvarez won a corner.
Messi delivered the set-piece perfectly, allowing Nicolas Otamendi to volley home from an unmarked position.
This was a fitting goal for Otamendi, who was also playing his last match for the national team.
The second goal came through Nico Paz, who scored with a stunning left-footed curler after receiving an assist from Messi.
Post-match reflections
Drone show thanks Messi for his career
Messi's farewell was attended by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and mother Celia Cuccittini, who were seen waving at him from a VIP box.
The match ended with a drone show lighting up the sky above the stadium, showing Messi's image and thanking him for his career.
Despite being under contract with Inter Miami until 2028, Messi hinted that he might retire sooner than expected after his father's death two months ago.
Retirement
Messi announced his retirement
On August 31, Messi announced his retirement from international football. He said it was a decision that "hurt," but "the time has come".
The 39-year-old, who captained Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022, owns the most goals and appearances for his side in history.
In a statement, Messi said he gave everything to the national side but now has "nothing left to give".
Numbers
His stellar numbers for Argentina
Messi played 207 matches for Argentina, having scored 125 goals and 65 assists.
In 34 FIFA World Cup appearances, Messi went on to score 21 goals and 12 assists.
Messi scored 54 goals in 61 friendly appearances for Argentina. In 72 FIFA World Cup qualification games, he managed 36 goals.
In 39 Copa America games, he scored 14 goals. He also played one Finalissima game.
Twitter Post
Messi's final goal for Argentina
🚨🚨 LIONEL MESSI MAKES IT THREE FOR ARGENTINA! 🥹🇦🇷pic.twitter.com/1ODY5Nme02— Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) October 7, 2026