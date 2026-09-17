Lionel Messi wins his 49th career trophy: Details here
What's the story
Lionel Messi added another trophy to his already impressive collection as Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul 2-0 to win the 2026 Campeones Cup. The Argentine superstar scored his 100th goal for the club and assisted another, showcasing his immense contribution to yet another Inter Miami triumph. This victory marked the fourth title since Messi's arrival at the club in South Florida. Overall, it was his 49th career title.
Game highlights
Messi's magic leads Inter Miami to victory
The match saw the dynamic duo of Luis Suarez and Messi shining, with the latter scoring a brilliant header off a cross from Suarez in the 24th minute.
This was Messi's 100th goal for Inter Miami in 115 appearances since he joined the club in 2023.
He wasn't done yet as he assisted Casemiro from a corner kick in the 81st minute, doubling Inter Miami's lead and sealing their victory.
Career tally
Messi's trophy cabinet continues to grow
With the latest victory, Messi's career trophy count has now reached an astounding 49.
The Campeones Cup might not be as prestigious as a World Cup or Champions League title, but it still adds another winner's medal to his already overflowing collection.
The competition was contested between the reigning MLS Cup champions and Liga MX Campeon de Campeones winners, with Inter Miami emerging victorious against Cruz Azul.
Legacy
A look at Messi's achievements
Messi, who recently retired from international football, has legendary status in top-tier competitions.
Notably, 35 of his career trophies came with Barcelona. He helped the club win 10 La Liga honors, four Champions League titles, seven Copa del Rey titles, eight Spanish Super Cups, three FIFA Club World Cups, and three UEFA Super Cups.
His tally also includes Copa America titles, Champions League titles, and the prestigious FIFA World Cup trophy (2022).