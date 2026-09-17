Lionel Messi wins his 49th career trophy: Details here

The match saw the dynamic duo of Luis Suarez and Messi shining, with the latter scoring a brilliant header off a cross from Suarez in the 24th minute.

This was Messi's 100th goal for Inter Miami in 115 appearances since he joined the club in 2023.

He wasn't done yet as he assisted Casemiro from a corner kick in the 81st minute, doubling Inter Miami's lead and sealing their victory.