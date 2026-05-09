These KKR batters have clocked centuries in IPL 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Finn Allen has joined the elite club of centurions in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He scored a blistering unbeaten 100 off just 47 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 51 of IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The innings helped KKR chase down a target of 143 runs with 34 balls to spare. On this note, we list down the KKR batters with hundreds in the Indian Premier League.

#1 Finn Allen - 100* vs DC, 2026 Allen's innings in the aforementioned game was studded with 10 sixes and five fours, taking him to the three-figure mark with a six off Mukesh Kumar. Despite a slow start, Allen accelerated his innings post-powerplay and finished the game in style for KKR. Allen completed a 32-ball fifty with a six. Thereafter, he changed gears and got to a 47-ball 100*. Thanks to his efforts, KKR won the contest by 8 wickets.

#3 Sunil Narine - 109 vs RR, 2024 Mostly known for his heroics with the ball, Sunil Narine also owns an IPL hundred. He accomplished the milestone against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2024 match at the Eden Gardens. Narine struggled to get going initially. The southpaw, however, later broke free and enhanced the scoring rate. The opener ended up scoring a fiery 109 off 56 balls with the help of 13 fours and 6 sixes. Though Narine's ton powered KKR to 223/6, RR chased down the target.

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#2 Venkatesh Iyer - 104 vs MI, 2023 Venkatesh Iyer smashed a superb century for KKR against Mumbai Indians in a 2023 Wankhede affair. KKR lost an early wicket, and Venkatesh was at the crease inside the second over. The tale of falling wickets continued, as the southpaw was the only KKR batter to score over 22 that day. He finished with 104 off 51 balls, having slammed nine maximums and six fours. Despite his efforts, KKR lost as MI chased down the 186-run target.

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