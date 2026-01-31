Listing batters with 1,000-plus runs in T20 World Cups 

The ICC T20 World Cup , a nearly two-decade-old tournament, has given us some of the most thrilling and dramatic matches in cricket history. The upcoming edition will get underway on February 7, with India and Sri Lanka being the co-hosts. As some of the best T20 batters will grace the competition, bowlers are set to have a hard time. On this note, we look at the batters with 1,000-plus runs in T20 World Cups.

#1 Virat Kohli - 1,292 runs Indian batting talisman Virat Kohli tops the list, having tallied as many as 1,292 runs from 35 T20 WC games at an incredible average of 58.72 (SR: 128.81). Kohli, who featured in six T20 World Cup editions for India, slammed 15 half-centuries - the most by a batter in the competition. The former Indian skipper also holds the record for scoring the most runs by a batter in a T20 WC edition (319 in 2014).

#2 Rohit Sharma - 1,211 runs Kohli's partner-in-crime Rohit Sharma takes second place on this list. The latter finished his T20 World Cup career with 1,220 runs from 47 matches at a decent average of 34.85 (50s: 12). His strike rate reads 133.04. Rohit is also the most-capped player in the competition. Notably, both Rohit and Kohli retired from T20Is after the 2024 T20 WC.

#3 Mahela Jayawardene - 1,016 runs Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene was the first batter to accomplish 1,000 T20 WC runs. He finished with 1,016 runs across 31 matches at 39.07 (SR: 134.74). Besides six fifties, he owns a ton as well. The former batting ace also owns 5 POTM awards in the competition. Jayawardene also starred in Sri Lanka's title-winning run in 2014.

