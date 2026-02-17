Dissecting fastest centuries by Sri Lankan batters in T20Is

Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka has become the first centurion of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. He scored a brilliant 100* off just 52 balls against Australia in Pallekele on Monday. Nissanka's innings included 10 fours and five sixes, leading Sri Lanka to chase down a record target of 182 runs in just 18 overs. On this note, we list the fastest centuries by Sri Lankan batters in T20I cricket.

#2 Pathum Nissanka - 52 balls vs Australia, 2026 The aforementioned game saw Nissanka record the joint-second fastest T20I hundred for Sri Lanka, off 52 balls. Nissanka shared a 97-run third-wicket partnership with Kusal Mendis and a quickfire 79-run stand in just 34 balls with Pavan Rathnayake. Notably, SL were off to a poor start in the run chase, having lost opener Kusal Perera (1) cheaply. However, Nissanka's fearless strokeplay kept the chase under control as the hosts prevailed comfortably.

#2 Pathum Nissanka - 52 balls vs India, 2025 Nissanka's maiden T20I ton also came off 52 balls, against India in the 2025 Asia Cup match. Chasing 203 runs, Nissanka kept the Lankans afloat in Dubai. He shared a record-breaking 127-run stand for the 2nd wicket alongside Kusal Perera (58). Nissanka eventually departed for a 58-ball 107 (7 fours and 6 sixes) as the Lankans managed a tie. However, the match later went into the Super Over, which SL lost.

