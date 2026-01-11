Listing the highest match aggregates in WPL history

The Gujarat Giants kicked off their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 campaign with a thrilling 10-run victory over the UP Warriorz in Navi Mumbai. The match, which was held on Saturday, was a high-scoring affair as a total of 404 runs were scored. This is the second-highest match aggregate in WPL history. On this note, we look at the WPL matches that aggregated over 400 runs.

#3 403 - GG vs RCB, 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru scaled down a target of 202 runs against Gujarat Giants in the 2025 WPL opener in Vadodara. GG managed 201/5 in 20 overs, riding on Beth Mooney's 56 and Ashleigh Gardner's unbeaten 79. In response, Ellyse Perry smashed 57 while Richa Ghosh hammered a 27-ball 64*. Their brilliance meant RCB finished with 202/4, with nine balls to spare. The game witnessed a total of 403 runs.

#2 404 - GG vs UPW, 2026 At number two, we have the aforementioned GG-UPW game that witnessed a total of 404 runs in the match. GG scored 207/4 in 20 overs, riding on skipper Ashleigh Gardner's 65. Sophie Devine (38) and Anushka Sharma (44) also chipped in. In response, UPW saw Phoebe Litchfield smash 78 runs. However, it wasn't enough was as the Warriorz were restricted to 197/8.