3 players who deserve Team India comeback

Though Mohammed Shami recently turned 36, the veteran pacer is showing no signs of slowing down.

Shami has been particularly lethal with the red ball, claiming 37 wickets in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season at a stellar average of 16.72.

Notably, the fast bowler boasts over 200 wickets in both Tests and ODIs.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup taking place on pace-friendly African tracks, the selectors have strong reasons to give Shami a recall.