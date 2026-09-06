3 players who deserve Team India comeback
What's the story
As the Indian cricket calendar gears up for a busy season, there are several players on the fringes of national selection. These cricketers are putting in hard work to earn their spot back in the team. The Duleep Trophy 2026 is among the tournaments that are shaping up as a key audition ground for these potential comebacks. On this note, we look at three players who deserve to make a return to the Indian team.
#1
Shami is still lethal
Though Mohammed Shami recently turned 36, the veteran pacer is showing no signs of slowing down.
Shami has been particularly lethal with the red ball, claiming 37 wickets in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season at a stellar average of 16.72.
Notably, the fast bowler boasts over 200 wickets in both Tests and ODIs.
With the 2027 ODI World Cup taking place on pace-friendly African tracks, the selectors have strong reasons to give Shami a recall.
#2
Bhuvneshwar has aged like fine wine
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is another 36-year-old Indian pacer who has a lot left in the tank.
With 28 wickets at an economy rate of 7.95, he was the second-highest wicket-taker of the 2026 IPL season.
Though Bhuvneshwar last played for India in late 2022, he remains one of the best new-ball bowlers going around in white-ball cricket.
His experience of 294 international wickets can come in handy for India in overseas assignments.
#3
Pandya offers his all-round skills
Krunal Pandya is another Royal Challengers Bengaluru star who deserves another shot at international cricket.
The 35-year-old, who last played for India in 2021, is a proper all-rounder who had an exceptional run in the last two IPL seasons.
In the 2026 season, he ended with 14 wickets at an economy rate of 8.41 and 226 runs at an impressive strike rate of 145.81.
With three-dimensional players being rare commodities, the selectors must give Pandya a go.